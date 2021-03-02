Chesapeake and Potomac Softball League seeks to promote and increase diversity

The Chesapeake and Potomac Softball League, the local LGBTQ+ softball league, has announced it is launching a newly-formed Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee with the intent of promoting and increasing diversity within the league.

CAPS’ Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee is intended to promote a culture of inclusion and acceptance and celebrate diversity, regardless of race, economic background, immigration status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The committee will place special emphasis on diversifying its outreach and recruitment efforts, particularly to encourage more people of color, women, transgender and nonbinary individuals, people with disabilities, and members of other historically marginalized groups, to participate in the league.

Among the committee’s goals are to recruit members from different backgrounds to participate in the organization and assume key leadership roles, and to improve community outreach to diverse neighborhoods and communities in the D.C. area. The committee will participate in local diversity events, such as Black Pride and Trans Pride, and will host prominent local and national leaders at games, events, town halls, and fundraisers.

Leading the committee will be co-chairs Bobby Baldwin, a Black North Carolina native who has played in CAPS for 15 years, and Sasha Buchert, a transgender woman and military veteran from Oregon who has played in the league for four years. Luke Gasbarro, the league’s newly elected Secretary, will serve as the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee advisor.

“We’re excited to launch this important committee as we believe, now, more than ever, it is a necessity to lead by example and stay visible,” Gasbarro said in a statement. “Every time we take the fields, we are offering the community a view of what diversity and inclusion looks like. Our goal is to go further and make sure we have full representation and participation within our league.”

