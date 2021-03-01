CPAC speaker proudly tweets about rejecting her transgender child

The Conservative Political Action Conference invited a speaker who publicly boasted about rejecting her transgender child on Twitter.

Angela Stanton King is a QAnon supporter who was pardoned by former president Donald Trump after being convicted in 2004 on federal conspiracy charges for her role in a car theft ring.

Stanton-King, who last year equated supporting LGBTQ youth with pedophilia, was invited by the annual political conference — which took place last weekend — to speak during a panel.

However, earlier this last month she tweeted that her transgender daughter wasn’t “normal” and that should would “accept him as a woman,” LGBTQ Nation reports.

“I wake up daily thinking about how morals, values, & common sense are no match for societal norms,” Stanton-King wrote. “Thinking about how I fought for my son & sacrificed to raise him. While his Dad was rotting in prison. Just for him to grow up and decide he wants to be a woman. Seriously wtf.”

Stanton-King continued: “If you think your child is safe in today’s society you got another thing coming. What parent in their right mind wants their child lost? Dismembering their bodies in search of becoming something they’ll never be. How tf is that normal?”

She then claimed that the government is “pushing [gender dysphoria] as normal to join forces w/ Big Pharma & line their pockets.”

“Does anyone consider the parents?” she wrote. “These predators want my son to believe that I don’t love him if I won’t accept him as a woman. How f’cking dare you!!”

Last year, while seeking the congressional seat once held by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D), Stanton-King equated supporting LGBTQ youth with supporting “pedophilia.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but if you support LBGTQ+ Youth, you support Pedophilia,” she tweeted. “Explain to me why ‘CHILDREN’ need sexual preferences like lesbian, gay, and bisexual. Children & Sex= Pedophilia.”

She has also decried the “LGBTQ movement” for “the way it sexualizes children.”

