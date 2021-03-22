Elton John calls out Vatican for same-sex marriage hypocrisy

Elton John is hitting back at the Vatican for alleged “hypocrisy” over a recent declaration that same-sex marriage is “sinful.”

The Vatican allegedly invested “millions” in Elton John biopic Rocketman, which frankly depicted the singer’s relationship with former manager and lover John Reid and noted his eventual marriage to husband David Furnish.

In a release approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican called same-sex marriage “sinful,” called homosexuality a “choice,” and said that same-sex unions “cannot be recognized as objectively ordered” to God’s plans.

John clapped back at the church in a pointed tweet, saying the Holy See invested “millions” in Rocketman, while still condemning gay sex as “intrinsically disordered.”

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman,'” he tweeted, “a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy.”

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

The Vatican’s investment in the film first came to light in 2019, after the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on the Vatican’s Secretariat of State’s peculiar financial dealings.

This included investing in the Centurion Global Fund, which then invested €4 million ($4.8 million) in both Rocketman and a Men in Black sequel.

As highlighted by the newspaper’s story, “While investing in mainstream entertainment is hardly sinful, the great contradiction is that the Catholic Church preaches to the devout that homosexuality is a sin.”

Elton John and husband David Furnish met in 1993, were recognized with a civil union in 2005, and share two sons conceived via surrogacy in 2010 and 2013.

They married in 2014, after the legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.K.

