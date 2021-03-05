Gallery: ‘Ambient Light: Real and Imagined’ at Gallery Underground

A collaborative of five community-based art makers in Arlington has teamed up for a show of artworks created with a focus on the “ambient” light that surrounds and illuminates them.

The paintings, on display in Gallery Underground, the visual arts space for the Arlington Artists Alliance, come from Elisabeth Hudgins, Kat Jamieson, Linda Maldonado, Elise Ritter, and Deborah Taylor, all members of the collaborative Studio 10.

Located in the Focus Gallery, the exhibit ranges from landscapes depicted with dazzling natural light to abstract works revealing a strong mood or belief.

The works are further distinguished by each artist’s individual style, artistic approach, and choice of medium, be it watercolor, oil, acrylic, collage, or ink.

View some of the artworks below:

On display through March 26. Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by appointment. The Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington. Call 571-483-0652 or visit www.galleryunderground.org.