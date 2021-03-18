GLAAD introduces ‘Equality Accountability Tracker’ to chart Biden’s LGBTQ progress

GLAAD has created a “Biden Equality Accountability Tracker” to evaluate the president’s ongoing LGBTQ efforts.

The real-time record, which tracks pro-LGBTQ announcements, executive orders, legislative support, and speeches, was implemented to mark the halfway point of President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

GLAAD has already recognized 24 equality-driven actions within the administration’s first fifty days, including Biden’s executive order banning LGBTQ discrimination in the federal government and a tweet acknowledging that “transgender rights are human rights.” They also kept track of LGBTQ cabinet and staff appointments.

In an op-ed for Reuters, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the tracker would be an “ongoing resource tool to track how well the Biden administration is keeping to its word to make progress for the LGBTQ community.”

“The more than 24 pro-equality moves in just the first 50 days are in stark contrast to the 181+ negative policies and rhetoric deployed against LGBTQ Americans by the previous administration,” Ellis said. “We have a long way to go to recover lost ground, and GLAAD will continue to hold all accountable to the truth and to their promises to support LGBTQ people.”

Notably, GLAAD tracked over 181 anti-LGBTQ attacks during the Trump administration through their Trump Accountability Project.

Among the accomplishments recognized by GLAAD are transport secretary Pete Buttigieg becoming the first Senate-confirmed gay cabinet member and the repeal of Donald Trump’s transgender military ban.

GLAAD also noted the release of two executive orders signed into action on the first day of office, one which added civil rights protections for trans individuals and another that progressed equity for underprivileged communities.

Ellis noted ongoing opposition to LGBTQ rights, including Republican attempts to attach an anti-transgender amendment to the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Biden’s biggest policy achievement since taking office.

“Those opposed to LGBT+ Americans’ rights are exploiting every opportunity to attack, and are now shamefully using trans youth as scapegoats,” Ellis wrote in her op-ed. “Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville tried, and thankfully failed, to hold up critical COVID-19 relief to millions of Americans with an amendment targeting trans kids who want to play sports. Tuberville’s amendment was similar to bills in 25 states proposed to ‘protect girls’ sports.’”

Ellis ended her op-ed with a call to LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ citizens “in Washington and in all fifty states to hold the powerful and those with platforms accountable to the truth about our lives and to the American promise of equality and justice for all.”

Read More:

House approves grant program for LGBTQ domestic violence victims as part of Violence Against Women Act

Trans teen urges Senate to pass Equality Act, Republicans call it a threat to women

Marvel unveils first gay Captain America in new comic series