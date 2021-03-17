Marvel unveils first gay Captain America in new comic series

Marvel has introduced its first gay Captain America in a new limited comic series.

Part of Marvel’s 80th anniversary celebration of the debut of Captain America, The United States of Captain America will focus on Steve Rogers and his companions Falcon (Sam Wilson), Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes), and U.S. Agent (John Walker) as they venture out to find the Cap’s stolen shield, Entertainment Weekly reports.

While on the hunt, the foursome meet various people who have adopted Captain America’s name in order to defend their own communities from ne’er-do-wells.

One of those such people is Aaron Fischer, the “Captain America of the Railways,” a “fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

The overall series is written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, with each issue featuring guest writers and artists to flesh out the world and characters.

Aaron will debut in The United States Of Captain America #1 and is written by Joshua Trujillo and drawn by Jan Bazaldua, both members of the LGBTQ community.

The character is “inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Trujillo said.

“He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten,” Trujillo added. “I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Bazaldua said she “really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society.”

With the overall series, Cantwell said they hope to “explore what the idea of Captain America means at this precise moment — not just on the grand stage of the world — but to everyday and often overlooked communities throughout the United States.”

The United States of Captain Marvel #1 is set to debut on June 2, just in time for LGBTQ Pride Month, something Marvel noted in their announcement, saying they were “proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero.”

