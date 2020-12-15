Marvel reveals Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character is bisexual

Marvel Comics has revealed that Peter Quill — the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy who is also known as Star-Lord — is both bisexual and polyamorous. (Warning: Spoilers follow.)

In Guardians of the Galaxy #9, Quill is found to be trapped in an alternate dimension after previously being thought dead at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy #2.

In the comic, Quill is stuck on planet Morinus with two blue-skinned humanoids, Aradia and Mors, and longs to return home to Gamora, his love and fellow Guardian, Screen Rant reports.

After working together for a year, the pair invite Quill to be “part of our togetherness,” telling him “our bond should be yours too.”

He rebuffs their advances, telling them that he hasn’t “given up” on returning home to Gamora. But twelve years later, while taking part in a ceremonial bathing ritual, Quill finally relents and accepts that he won’t be returning to his own dimension.

“Morinus is my home. You’re my home. Thanks for accepting me, guys,” Quill says, as the trio embrace while naked and in the water.

Their relationship continues for more than 100 years, until a series of events lead to Quill being forced to return to his home reality.

Since the comic’s release, fans have been speculating whether Marvel will introduce a similar storyline into its Cinematic Universe — and whether Chris Pratt, who portrays Quill, would agree to such a storyline.

Pratt was forced to defend his church last year after Elliot Page branded it “infamously anti-LGBTQ.”

The actor attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which has connections to anti-LGBTQ Pentecostal congregation Hillsong Church, which was founded by anti-gay pastor Brian Houston.

Houston released a statement in 2015 saying that he “holds to traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage,” and “‘God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

Hillsong also allegedly referred LGBTQ congregants to conversion therapy, and a church pastor said in 2015 that gay people are only allowed “limited involvement” in leadership positions.

Pratt responded to Page’s comments in an Instagram post, writing, “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church the opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Page responded on Twitter, writing: “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

