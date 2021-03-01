Jodie Foster kisses wife during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Eight years after coming out on stage during a Golden Globes acceptance speech, Jodie Foster celebrated a win at last night’s awards show by kissing her wife.

Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison cuddled up on the couch with their dog, Ziggy, during the awards ceremony, which saw Nomadland win best drama and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm win best musical or comedy.

Like many, Foster appeared at the broadcast virtually, with her camera capturing a wonderfully domestic scene as she was announced to have won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian, about a man who was held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without charge.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me?” Foster asked, after kissing Hedison. “I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again and wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers.”

Foster, 58, also thanked Hedison, 51, saying, “I love my wife!” The pair have been together since 2013, and married in 2014.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

In 2013, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Foster spoke publicly about her previous partner, Cydney Bernard, with whom she had two sons.

“There’s no way I could ever stand here without acknowledging one of the deepest loves of my life: my heroic co-parent, my ex-partner in love but righteous soul sister in life, my confessor, ski buddy, consigliere, most beloved BFF of 20 years, Cydney Bernard,” Foster said.

Her only previous public reference to Bernard was a comment made at the Power 100 Women in Entertainment ceremony in 2007, where Foster thanked “beautiful Cydney.”

Read More:

Russell T Davies drew on his own life experience for “It’s a Sin”

CPAC speaker proudly tweets about rejecting her transgender child

Angola decriminalizes same-sex relationships, bans anti-gay discrimination