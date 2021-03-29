Lil Nas X shuts down conservatives complaining about his “Montero” music video

Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lil Nas X continues to clap back at conservatives and right-wing Christians who are apoplectic over his latest music video.

The gay artist released the video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” last week and it has already been viewed more than 32 million times.

Unashamedly LGBTQ and bursting at the seams in Biblical and mythological iconography, it features Lil Nas X in the Garden of Eden portraying both Adam and the serpent, who ultimately kiss, as well as him pole-dancing his way into Hell and offering Satan a lap dance — before snapping his neck and taking his horns.

If you haven’t seen it, we’d ask where you’ve been for the last few days, but here’s your chance:

Naturally, conservatives are furious that someone they claim will go to Hell for being gay would take that language and symbolism and use it for his art.

Political leaders, religious figures, and even basketball players have all vented their frustration over Lil Nas X’s video, a situation only made worse by the subsequent announcement of his “Satan shoes.”

A limited edition release in collaboration with viral product brand MSCHF, Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes” are modified Nike Air Max 97s that feature a pentagram pendant and a real drop of human blood mixed with red ink filling the shoe’s air chamber.

Only 666 pairs were made available, retailing for $1,018 — a reference to the Bible verse Luke 10:18, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” which is also referenced on the shoe itself.

The shoes sold out in less than a minute, per CNN.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Nike issued a statement noting that it does not “have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Among those claiming to be angry over the shoes, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) took time out of championing anti-trans legislation and allowing businesses to refuse service to LGBTQ people to call the shoes “outrageous, disgusting and perverted” on Twitter.

“Somehow @lilnasx thinks that Satanic worship should be mainstream and normal,” she wrote. “I don’t think there have been better candidates to cancel than LilNasX and these shoes.”

Noem added: “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.

“We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

Lil Nas X had exactly zero time for Noem’s grandstanding, responding, “ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

When Noem quote-tweeted his response with a Bible verse, he responded with a quote from “Montero,” writing, “‘Shoot a child in your mouth while I’m ridin’ -Montero 1:08.”

Lil Nas X also took a moment to note the hypocrisy of those angrily tweeting about how much children loved his crossover hit “Old Town Road,” and how inappropriate “Montero” was for them.

After rapper and singer Joyner Lucas called “Old Town Road” “every kids anthem” and chastised Lil Nas X for dropping “some left field ish” that children would watch.

“I literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road,” Lil Nas X responded. “u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself.”

In another tweet, he noted the further hypocrisy of those outraged over a music video, given the other issues facing the country.

“There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “Me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society.”

After the initial outcry over the “Satan shoes,” Lil Nas X shared a link to a YouTube video titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe.”

The first few seconds feature the singer holding one of his shoes, before cutting to a clip from “Montero” where he dances on Satan’s lap.

In the ultimate sign that he is basically trolling every red-faced conservative breathlessly tweeting about him (and that he really doesn’t care what they have to say), Lil Nas X yesterday shared a photo of a new pair of shoes to “even the score.”

Emblazoned with the Chick-fil-A logo, “My Pleasure,” and the oft-used John 3:16 Bible verse, needless to say you shouldn’t expect to be able to buy them anytime soon.

“I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay,” Lil Nas X tweeted last week. “So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019, at the height of “Old Town Road’s” success.

He later said he considered taking his sexuality “to the grave,” but ultimately chose to come out because he wanted to help others to do the same.

“It was something I was considering just never doing ever, just taking to the grave or something,” he said, “but I don’t want to live my entire life — especially how I just got to where I’m at — just not doing what I want to do.”

He added: “I’m also opening doors for more people.”

Read More:

Arkansas governor signs bill barring transgender athletes from competing based on their gender identity

Catholic Church fought national suicide hotline because of LGBTQ support

Pantene champions LGBTQ families in ad featuring trans child with lesbian parents