Sharon Osbourne accused of racist, anti-gay comments about The Talk co-hosts

Sharon Osbourne has been accused of repeatedly using racist and anti-gay language to describe her co-hosts on The Talk.

Journalist Yashar Ali spoke to multiple sources — including Leah Remini, a former co-host on the daytime show — and detailed the allegations against Osbourne in a Twitter thread and in his Substack newsletter.

Osbourne has denied the claims, which include allegedly referring to former co-host Julie Chen, who is Asian American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” and calling The Talk creator and former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is lesbian, a “pussy-licker” and “fish eater.”

Ali said that out of 11 sources, only Remini would speak on the record. Others feared “career retribution, signed a nondisclosure or non-disparagement agreement or aren’t authorized to speak to the press by their current employers,” he wrote.

According to Remini, Osbourne tried to sideline Chen in the show’s decision-making process, allegedly asking Remini and former co-host Holly Robinson Peete, “Why won’t the pussy licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish eater be part of this discussion? She’s the fucking executive producer.”

Ali’s report comes in the aftermath of mounting criticism over a heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood, after Osbourne’s defense of British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Morgan was widely condemned for his dismissal of Meghan Markle’s revelation about struggling with suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne defended Morgan on Twitter, writing, “Piers Morgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Underwood asked Osbourne to explain her defense, which led to Osbourne crying, telling Underwood she had no right to cry, and saying, “I’m not racist and neither is Piers racist.”

Osbourne later apologized for the exchange, saying she has “deep respect and love for the Black community.” But the incident led to Robinson Peete accusing Osbourne of calling her “too ‘ghetto’” for The Talk before she was dropped.

The Talk is currently on hiatus as CBS conducts an investigation of the allegations against Osbourne. In a statement to People Magazine, representatives for the show said CBS is “committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions.”

“We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk,” they continued. “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”

Osbourne has continued to deny the allegations, while also repeating the racist language.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f— off with your f—— wonton story. F— off!”

Deadline reports that CBS has since extended The Talk’s hiatus. Originally intended to return with live shows on March 22, the show will remain off-air until at least the end of the week.

