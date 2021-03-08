Utah Republican rants that leftists “won’t be happy until…we are all bisexual”

A Republican politician in Utah is apologizing after receiving backlash for a Facebook post saying the “equity movement” will “ruin life for everyone,” claiming that leftists want to dictate sexuality and erase all notions of gender.

Salt Lake County Councilman David Alvord, formerly the mayor of South Jordan, said in the now-hidden post that people on the political left want everyone to be “bisexual” with “light brown skin.”

He also attacked transgender women, calling it “dangerous” for them to compete in sports according to their gender identity, claiming that someone could “get killed.”

In his post, Alvord wrote that those on the left “won’t be happy until we each have light brown skin, exactly alike (or else there will remain someone whiter than another).

“They won’t be happy until there are no males, no females and we each have the same muscle mass, brains, talent, and energy…. They won’t be happy until we are all bi-sexual and in non-committed relationships… They won’t be happy until we have no children, and simply have new humans arrive in labs and immediately put into school for collectivism and indoctrination,” he continued.

“They won’t be happy until we see our population decline to the equity with the spotted owl or the exotic salamander,” Alvord added. “…They won’t be happy until we are as miserable as they are. The truth is, they won’t ever be happy…. Not to say they haven’t done some good things in the past, but this equity movement if taken to its logical conclusion will ruin life for everyone.”

Alvord, who was elected to the County Council last November, told Salt Lake City-based CBS affiliate KUTV that he didn’t mean to share the post publicly, and changed the post’s settings to private after receiving pushback and criticism for the first three hours it was on his Facebook page.

“I changed the post to share with friends only. I meant to challenge not offend,” he said. “I wanted to push back on cancel culture. There’s a hunger to cancel people on the right and I suspect they won’t be happy until they do.”

He told the Salt Lake Tribune that the post was inspired by tweets allegedly showing a Coca-Cola diversity training encouraging employees to “try to be less white,” and the firing of actress Gina Carano from the TV series The Mandalorian over a social media post she wrote comparing Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust, under siege from “thought police.”

Alvord also said that he didn’t think “biological males should compete against biological females in sports,” referring to a recent bill in Utah that would have barred transgender girls from competing in athletics based on their gender identity.

“It’s probably actually dangerous. Someone could get killed,” he added. “Another way of saying it is that I think the left is going too far.”

The transgender sports bill referenced by Alvord stalled in a Senate committee following remarks from Gov. Spencer Cox (R) over concerns he had about barring transgender participation altogether.

Alvord has since offered an apology while doubling-down on his remarks concerning “cancel culture.”

“Social media is a place for ideas and conversation,” Alvord said in a statement. “My post was meant to engage discussion about where ‘cancel culture’ is heading, which I believe has a dangerous destination. The examples I came up with were simply hyperbole meant to illustrate why cancel culture is problematic.

“I recognize that as an elected official, words take on extra meaning and significance. I would like to apologize for any who misunderstood my intentions. I assure you that I don’t hold any ill will towards anyone,” he added. “As the representative for District 2, I care about all residents and look forward to your engagement and input as the many policy issues arise.”

