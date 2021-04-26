Trevor Wilkinson, a gay teenager in Texas, has triumphed in his battle against the school that suspended him for wearing nail polish.

Wilkinson, a student at Clyde High School in Clyde, Tx., was suspended in November last year after violating the school’s dress code, which only allowed female students from wearing makeup or nail polish.

“While serving his suspension, Wilkinson started a petition urging Clyde Consolidated Independent School District to update its dress code and remove gendered language.

It’s a complete double standard because girls are allowed to paint and get their nails done,” Wilkinson wrote at the time. “Not only that, but freedom of expression is validation enough that the dress code and policy is not okay.”

Wilkinson added that he is “a gay man and I’m beyond proud.” He asked supporters of the petition to “help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay.”

Last week, Wilkinson finally emerged victorious after the school district voted to drop gendered references in its dress code policy.

“It is with great honor that I am pleased to announce that Clyde High School’s dress code is officially gender neutral forever,” Wilkinson told local ABC affiliate KTXS.

“I’m at a loss of words for the joy I am feeling on this special day. I am so blessed by the support, love, and help I have received through this experience.”

Clyde Consolidated Independent School District’s new dress code replaces references to “boys” and “girls” with “students.

It was unanimously approved by a committee comprised of staff, administrators, and students earlier this month, BigCountryHomepage reports.

Wilkinson branded the district’s previous policy “sexist” and said he was “very proud of my school for this, I’m glad that we finally got to this point and I think that it’s inclusive for everyone.”

MY HIGH SCHOOLS DRESS CODE IS GENDER NEUTRAL FOREVER OH MY GOODNESS🥰 — trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) April 20, 2021

