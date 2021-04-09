Hamilton Live reopens for in-person concerts and film screenings

More than a year into the pandemic, most venues for live music and theater remain closed in the region, but a few are slowly and tentatively reopening with the advent of spring and continued loosening of government restrictions. Among these is downtown’s Hamilton Live, with a limited run of limited-capacity, in-person concerts as well as classic movie screenings, accompanied by limited dinner and drink service.

Tickets for all upcoming events are only available for purchase by table, with seatings for two, four, and six spread out in the venue — just 11 tables per concert, 19 per movie screening — and all with the proviso: “Parties may not exceed the size of the purchased table. No more than one table per party.” Unless otherwise noted, all events are at 7 p.m., with doors and food and drink service starting at 6 p.m.

One of the first acts to perform in the reopened venue is the Americana rock group The Cactus Liquors — but unless you snagged an in-person table for the now sold-out Thursday, April 15, event, you’ll have to settle for a livestream at a cost of $24.90 including Eventbrite fees. If you act quickly, you might have better luck with the Friday, April 23, date featuring the funk/rock/blues singing multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Collier.

Next up is two nights and two completely different sets from two founding members of a nationally touring tribute act to the late Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. “Acoustically Speaking featuring Mik Bondy & Kat Walkerson of The Garcia Project” will offer intimate acoustic covers of favorite songs from the Dead as well as Bob Dylan and the Beatles.

Tickets remain only for a six-top table ($130) for either show Friday, April 30, or Saturday, May 1. Other upcoming acts include Pressing Strings (May 8), The Verve Pipe (May 27 at 8 p.m.), and “An Evening With: Al Di Meola Across The Universe,” part of the 2021 DC JazzFest (June 18 at 8 p.m.). If you can’t get a seat, livestreams are available for all shows starting at $24.90.

The screening lineup of blockbuster classics includes Beverly Hills Cop on Friday, April 9, Cocktail on Saturday, April 10, Reservoir Dogs on Friday, April 16, Grease on Saturday, April 17, and Fargo on Saturday, April 24. Tickets, sold per table, are $10 for a two-top, $20 for a table of four, or $30 for six.

The Hamilton is at 600 14th St. NW. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

Read More:

Watch American Pops Orchestra’s NextGen National Finals live

Bethesda Film Fest offers free screening access to seven documentaries

National Building Museum showcases the work of MASS Design Group