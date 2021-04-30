Homophobe punches man in head during anti-gay attack in New York

New York City police are searching for a man who was filmed punching another man in the back of the head and yelling anti-gay slurs at him.

NYPD released footage of the attack, which took place in a Manhattan CVS on April 24, in an attempt to identify the attacker.

In the video, the 24-year-old victim enters a CVS on Pennsylvania Plaza around 7 p.m.

The victim passes the attacker, who seems to be exiting the store, when the unidentified assailant proceeds to punch the victim in the back of the head and neck.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 4/24/21 at approx 7:00 PM, inside of 5 Pennsylvania Ave in Manhattan, the suspect punched a 24-year-old male in the head while making anti-sexual orientation remarks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jrMtg0Q1EZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 28, 2021

According to police, the suspect was yelling “fucking gays” and “faggot” during the attack.

After the attack, he fled the scene, leaving westbound on 34th Street. The victim apparently refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on their website or at 800-577-TIPS.

