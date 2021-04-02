The Tidal Basin blossoms peaked in a hurry last weekend, a full week ahead of schedule. By this weekend, they’re likely to be an already fading memory. Yet the celebration continues — in fact, the National Cherry Blossom Festival doesn’t officially end until April 11 — and no one in their right, sweet-loving mind would ever call off the rich ice cream party that the city’s best and most imaginative frozen creamery has planned for you and yours.

Topping this year’s seasonal specials list at Ice Cream Jubilee is the Cherry Blossom Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Kit ($28, listed as “low stock” as of press time), which comes with sugar cookie dough, colored toppings, a pint of Sweet Cream & Honey, and a cherry blossom cookie cutter. It’s enough to make a handful of mini-sandwiches, but why not make them double-stuff by splurging on a second pint ($7) and your choice among enticing flavors ranging from Banana Bourbon Caramel to Honey Lemon Lavender, Cookies & Cookie Dough to MarionBerry w/ Graham Crackers, Chocolate Chocolate to Thai Iced Tea.

Another creamy dreamy good time is sure to come by ordering a pint of Cherries Jubilee ($8.95). The store has re-released a batch of this popular, limited-run seasonal flavor that it likens to a spiked chocolate-covered cherry — only better, given its black cherry ice cream base, with dark chocolate chips and a splash of brandy whipped into the truly decadent mix.

For those who weren’t blessed (and cursed) with a sweet tooth, the Jubilee has another package with your name on it, one celebrating the Lunar New Year — and also supporting the #StopAsianHate campaign of the nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice, which will receive a portion of sales. This 5-Pint Asian American Inspired Flavors assortment ($48) includes Matcha Green Tea enhanced with super-premium cream — practically a household flavor these days and the one here sure to disappear the quickest.

Its polar opposite is a scene-stealing, savory pint with heat known as Citrus Sichuan Peppercorn, which promises to engage “all your senses,” and in such a way you’ll likely throw both your palette and your brain for a loop. Slightly less bewildering is the similarly savory Roasted Barley Tea with rich, nutty overtones.

The last two are truly novel flavor combinations in their own right, although in this medley they register as almost traditional in comparison: Red Bean Almond Cookie and Coconut Lychee Lime Sorbet. Visit www.icecreamjubilee.com.

Read More

Spotlight: Ice Cream Jubilee’s Sweet Spot

Atlas Brew Works offers virtual beer tastings and Grand Reopening specials