Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them

Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary is changing their pronouns to they/them.

“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter. “I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress said they had realized their gender identity “after a lot of healing & self-reflective work.”

“I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Lovato continued. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Lovato said they/them pronouns “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato previously came out as sexually fluid and open to dating people of “any gender.”

“I’m very fluid,” Lovato told InStyle in 2018. “I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

Lovato has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ causes, including canceling a 2016 concert in North Carolina after the state passed its infamous “bathroom bill” banning transgender people from public accommodations.

In 2017, Lovato took history-making transgender lawmaker Danica Roem, a Virginia state delegate, as their guest to the American Music Awards.

Lovato, who starred in Disney’s Camp Rock films and 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, has released seven studio albums and garnered two Grammy nominations.

Their most recent album, Dancing with the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, explores Lovato’s journey to recovery and self-empowerment after a 2018 hospitalization for a near-fatal drug overdose.

It was accompanied by a critically-acclaimed YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which featured interviews with Lovato’s friends and family and captured Lovato’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, their recovery, and the production of the album.

Read More:

Disney star Joshua Bassett comes out as LGBTQ

Colton Underwood came out after being blackmailed over visiting a gay spa

NYC Pride will reduce police presence and bar officers from marching in the parade