Disney star Joshua Bassett comes out as LGBTQ

Joshua Bassett, star of Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has come out as queer.

Bassett casually shared the information during an interview, and reiterated his LGBTQ identity in a statement on social media.

Speaking to Clevver News about singer Harry Styles, Bassett said, “I think he’s a nice guy.”

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he’s a very classy man and he’s very well rounded,” he continued. “He’s cool, he’s just cool…who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know?… He’s very charming too. Lots of things.”

The actor and singer appeared to be a bit stumped after making the comment, adding, “This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Although initially people questioned whether Bassett’s offhand comment was a joke, he took to Twitter to clear up the situation.

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” he wrote. “People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.

“Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it,” he continued. “It’s 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same.

“Love who you love shamelessly. It’s ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love.”

Bassett chose not to label his sexuality and his fans are already showering his decision with praise across social media platforms.

