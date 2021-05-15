Digital Drag Fest returns with Trixie Mattel, Manila Luzon, Jujubee, and more!

Last year, what was planned as a month-long virtual series a few weeks into the pandemic ended up running for more than two months and over 100 performances, not counting a late-summer Pride-themed reprise.

Naturally organizers with the Producer Entertainment Group have revived the concept for a second pandemic year. Scaled back to a two-weekend affair with nearly two dozen performances, the roster for “Digital Drag Fest 2021” prominently features a virtual who’s who of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni in solo shows of up to one hour each.

Presented this year on the livestream platform Sessions, each show is a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” with a limited number of tickets sold to keep it small and intimate, plus opportunities to interact with and tip the artists as well as win prizes and giveaways.

The lineup for the first weekend, kicking off Friday, May 21, includes Utica Queen at 7 p.m., Manila Luzon at 9 p.m., and Sharon Needles at 11 p.m. Saturday, May 22, brings Jan Sport at 5 p.m., Nicky Doll at 7 p.m., and Jinkx Monsoon at 9 p.m., while Sunday, May 23, offers Cheryl Hole of Drag Race UK at 3 p.m., Tina Burner at 5 p.m., Alaska Thunderfuck at 7 p.m, singing drag legends and pop parodists Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat at 9 p.m., and Monét X Change at 11 p.m.

Jimbo from Canada’s Drag Race ushers in Weekend 2 by premiering a new track and music video in his “Jimbo’s Special Day” show on Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m., followed by Jackie Cox at 9 p.m., and Latrice Royale at 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, brings Sederginne from Drag Race Holland at 5 p.m., Ginger Minj at 7 p.m., and Miz Cracker at 9 p.m., while Sunday, May 30, offers Miss Abby OMG from Drag Race Holland at 3 p.m., Divina De Campo from Drag Race UK at 5 p.m., Denali at 7 p.m., Jujubee at 9 p.m., and Trixie Mattel at 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 per show per household, or $39 including Group Meet & Greet, $99 for VIP Bundle including Individual Meet & Greet. A Weekend Pass is $125. A Full Festival Pass is $225. Visit www.sessionslive.com.

