DC Comics celebrates Pride month with “Be Gay, Do Crimes” and other superhero stories

DC Comics is offering a “sneak peek” at its upcoming Pride month celebrations, including a DC Pride anthology and queer cover variations for iconic superheroes.

DC Pride #1 is an anthology featuring nine all-new stories starring fan-favorite LGBTQ characters.

They are: Batwoman in “The Wrong Side of the Looking Glass”; Extraño and Midnighter in “By the Victors”; Renee Montoya in “Try the Girl”; Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in “Another Word for a Truck to Move Your Furniture”; Alan Scott and Obsidian in “He’s the Light of My Life;” Jess Chambers and Andy Curry in “Clothes Makeup Gift”; Pied Piper and Drummer Boy in “Be Gay, Do Crimes”; and Jackson Hyde and JLQ in “Love Life.”

The 80-page issue, which releases on June 8, will also feature the comics debut of Dreamer, a transgender superhero first introduced in The CW’s Supergirl. She stars in DC Pride‘s ninth story, “Date Night.”

In addition to its new stories, DC Pride #1 will also feature interviews with actors who have portrayed LGBTQ characters in DC’s television productions, including Batwoman actress Jacivia Leslie, Matt Bomer (Negative Man), and Nafessa Williams (Thunder).

Per DC Comics, they will “reflect on the characters they portray and talk about the impact their roles have made on themselves personally, and on fans who might have never seen LGBTQIA+ characters in live-action superhero roles before.”

Beyond DC Pride #1, DC Comics will also release special Pride-themed variant covers of a number of its leading heroes, including Superman, Batman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Nightwing.

There will also be a Teen Titans Academy spinoff, Crush & Lobo, which features Crush “rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie,” before deciding to “finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything.”

All of DC Comics’ Pride-themed issues will feature a special DC logo containing Daniel Quasar’s “Progress” Pride flag.

“All are welcome in the DC Multiverse and are represented in the kaleidoscope of colors DC will proudly display!” DC Comics said in a blog post.

DC Comics’ sneak peek follows rival Marvel Comics teasing its own Pride Month celebrations.

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 will introduce a new LGBTQ character, mutant Somnus, who has the power to control others’ dreams. A cover variant of the special issue will also pay homage to Marvel’s vast number of LGBTQ characters.

