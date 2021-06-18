Big Freedia and LP headline DreamStage’s Virtual Pride Celebration

Big Freedia and LP will headline a virtual Pride celebration the last weekend in June presented by DreamStage, the livestream platform co-launched last August by former Sony Music head and Vevo co-creator Thomas Hesse. The aim of the two-night to-do is to bring people together from across the globe “to cherish unity and community.”

An official announcement quotes Big Freedia as saying, “It’s important for us to celebrate who we are every day, but the fact that each June we stop and honor the LGBTQ community is another example of how far we have come as a country. But until we are all safe from discrimination and violence, there will be a need to Pride.” Adds LP: “Pride changes lives and reminds us of the importance of community.”

In addition to the Queen Diva of New Orleans bounce music, the lineup of special guests performing on Friday, June 25, includes two alumni from RuPaul’s Drag Race — Trixie Mattel and Miz Cracker — plus Dorian Electra, a Texas-born queer, genderfluid experimental pop artist, and Bratty, a Mexican folk-pop starlet whose real name is Jenny Juárez.

The next day, Saturday, June 26, offers Dawn Richard of Danity Kane fame, followed by two Nashville-based artists, Jake Wesley Rogers, a gay glam-popper who got his start as a teenager on America’s Got Talent, and Mercy Bell, a queer Latina country/folkie, before the headline set from the “Lost On You” international hit rocker who identifies as gay and gender-nonconforming.

Also on the Saturday bill: the pandemic-born music duo MAN ON MAN featuring real-life bear couple Joey Holman and Roddy Bottum, the latter known for his work in influential ’90s-era alternative rock bands Faith No More and Imperial Teen.

Friday, June 25, starting at 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 26, at 8 p.m., with a replay, in full but in reverse chronological order, Sunday, June 27, starting at noon. Tickets, granting access to all performances and the replay, are $20 in advance or $30 on show day. Visit www.dreamstage.live.

