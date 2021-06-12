Here’s who is participating in today’s Pridemobile Parade

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- The Magazine
- Support
Capital Pride’s Pridemobile Parade, held today from 3 to 6 p.m., will feature dozens of automobiles representing various community organizations and businesses, decked out in traditional parade float attire, for onlookers to enjoy.
Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the parade can gather at key locations along the route to cheer on the various participants.
It kicks off at Freedom Plaza at 3 p.m. and will wrap up at Thomas Circle around 6 p.m. A full list of participating businesses, each with their own rainbow-festooned car, is listed below (in alphabetical order, not necessarily in parade order):
1Source Management Consulting
Basecamp DC
Because You Can Creative Consulting and Coaching Firm
Black Girls Code
British Embassy Pride
Capital City PCS: Under The Rainbow GNA
Capital Pride Alliance
Citi
City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue
Cleopatra
Colorful Philippines (Makulay Na Pilipinas)
Consuela Support Group
Councilmember Anita Bonds
DC After Dark
DC Democratic Party
District of Columbia Public Schools
Dominion Fertility
Firefly Insurance- DMV Agency
Friendship Place
Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) National Capital Region
Gilbane Building Company
Grace’s Uncles
Green House Designs
HRC – Greater DC Political Action & Community Engagement Committee
Humane Rescue Alliance
Joseph’s House
Kiwanis Club of Washington, D.C.
Latin American Youth Center
Lisa Marie Studio
Marvelous Modeling
Mary’s Center
Math4cure
Mexican Cultural Institute D.C.
Mindful Transformations
Miss Mundo Latina USA
Montross Brewery
NBC Washington/Telemundo 44
Out To Protect Inc.
Pepco, an Exelon Company
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System
Safeway
Scouts BSA Troop 1920
Sew Queer DC
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Kensington, Maryland
Starry Internet
Taylor-Phillips & Associates
TCOPS International
The Friendly Friends
The WonderPod
Tropical Night
United Airlines
UPS 4602
Washington National Cathedral LGBTQIA Alliance
Whitman-Walker
For more information on the walk, rally, parade, or other Pride weekend festivities, visit www.capitalpride.org.
Read More
D.C.’s Big Pride Weekend: Every Way to Celebrate
Pridemobile Route and Pride Walk: Everything you need to know
Rochester residents report their Pride flags have been torn, bent, or burned
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!