Here’s who is participating in today’s Pridemobile Parade

Capital Pride’s Pridemobile Parade, held today from 3 to 6 p.m., will feature dozens of automobiles representing various community organizations and businesses, decked out in traditional parade float attire, for onlookers to enjoy.

Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the parade can gather at key locations along the route to cheer on the various participants.

It kicks off at Freedom Plaza at 3 p.m. and will wrap up at Thomas Circle around 6 p.m. A full list of participating businesses, each with their own rainbow-festooned car, is listed below (in alphabetical order, not necessarily in parade order):

1Source Management Consulting

Basecamp DC

Because You Can Creative Consulting and Coaching Firm

Black Girls Code

British Embassy Pride

Capital City PCS: Under The Rainbow GNA

Capital Pride Alliance

Citi

City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue

Cleopatra

Colorful Philippines (Makulay Na Pilipinas)

Consuela Support Group

Councilmember Anita Bonds

DC After Dark

DC Democratic Party

District of Columbia Public Schools

Dominion Fertility

Firefly Insurance- DMV Agency

Friendship Place

Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) National Capital Region

Gilbane Building Company

Grace’s Uncles

Green House Designs

HRC – Greater DC Political Action & Community Engagement Committee

Humane Rescue Alliance

Joseph’s House

Kiwanis Club of Washington, D.C.

Latin American Youth Center

Lisa Marie Studio

Marvelous Modeling

Mary’s Center

Math4cure

Mexican Cultural Institute D.C.

Mindful Transformations

Miss Mundo Latina USA

Montross Brewery

NBC Washington/Telemundo 44

Out To Protect Inc.

Pepco, an Exelon Company

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System

Safeway

Scouts BSA Troop 1920

Sew Queer DC

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Kensington, Maryland

Starry Internet

Taylor-Phillips & Associates

TCOPS International

The Friendly Friends

The WonderPod

Tropical Night

United Airlines

UPS 4602

Washington National Cathedral LGBTQIA Alliance

Whitman-Walker

For more information on the walk, rally, parade, or other Pride weekend festivities, visit www.capitalpride.org.

