Loki is genderfluid in Disney+ series and Tom Hiddleston is ‘thrilled’

Loki, everyone’s favorite trickster god and occasional MCU villain, will be portrayed as genderfluid in Marvel’s Disney+ series.

Eagle-eyed fans noted in a teaser trailer Disney dropped on June 6 that Loki’s sex was marked on an official document as “fluid.” The acknowledgement brings the character in line with his portrayal in Marvel’s comics, where Loki is described by his father as both his daughter and son and is canonically pansexual.

Tom Hiddleston, who has portrayed Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the character’s debut in 2011’s Thor told Out that he has always taken his character’s “fluidity” into mind in his portrayal.

“I’ve known about the breadth of Loki’s identity since I was first cast as the character 10 years ago,” Hiddleston said.

The actor said he did a “really deep dive into my own research and could see that not just in the comics, that’s always been there, but also in the history of the character across hundreds of thousands of years.”

Hiddleston called Loki’s fluidity “really interesting and compelling and very much a part of the fabric of the character,” and said it was “thrilling to get to touch on that this time around.”

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

He also championed Marvel’s moves towards greater inclusivity in its films and series, calling it “really exciting.”

“I think it creates unbelievable possibility, a world of opportunity and storytelling which we haven’t seen yet,” Hiddleston said. “Thrilled to be part of it, and can’t wait to see where it goes.”

In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston further emphasized the fluidity present throughout the six episodes of miniseries Loki, which is streaming weekly on Disney+. He said that even the mismatched letters of the series’ logo represent Loki’s fluid characteristics.

“I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are,” he said.

