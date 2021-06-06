Porch Pride spotlights LGBTQ folk and roots musicians during Pride Month

Nearly two dozen LGBTQ-identified folk and roots musicians will be given a rare virtual spotlight during Pride month courtesy of Bluegrass Pride, a champion for LGBTQ artists and issues in the genre.

Called Porch Pride, the special June programming also serves as the San Francisco-based organization’s main fundraiser. This year’s series kicks off Sunday, June 6, at 4 p.m., with a performance by Lavender Country, a little-known progressive country band credited with recording the very first openly gay country album in the 1970s.

Black roots musician and Bluegrass Pride founding board member Jake Blount will lead a discussion about the recently revived group with the band’s Patrick Haggerty.

A few weeks later, the organization will close out Pride month with its signature event: a two-day music festival, kicking off on Saturday, June 26, with performances by D.C. folk artist Crys Matthews, Mya Byrne, Ben Garnett, BOOJUM, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Gangstagrass. The next day offers Willi Carlisle, Maddie Witler, Amanda Fields, Hasee Ciaccio & Friends, Stephanie Anne Johnson, and Rainbow Girls. The concert starts at 6 p.m. on both days.

Between all those performances come additional Porch Pride events, including a Bluegrass Pride Virtual Brunch & Information Session on Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m., and a Beginner-Friendly Jam-Along with Nashville queer singer-songwriter Luisa Lopez, in which participants play and sing along to protest songs and movement music, on Sunday, June 13, at 4 p.m.

Finally, to honor what is increasingly celebrated as the American Emancipation Day comes “Juneteenth: A Rainbow Revival” on Sunday, June 19, an evening of musical performance highlighting the contributions of Black queer, trans, and non-binary individuals to roots music and the Pride movement.

Decolonizing The Music Room’s Brandi Pace has curated a lineup featuring Sunny War, Jake Blount, Yasmin Williams, Faith Nolan, Jackie & Resa, Stephanie Anne Johnson, and Lenworth O’neal.

All Porch Pride events are free but donations, to support all participating artists as well as Bluegrass Pride, are encouraged. Visit www.bluegrasspride.net.

