“The Show Must Go On!” streams hits from 18 of theater’s biggest musicals

London’s Palace Theatre will jumpstart live theater’s return to the West End after a nearly 15-month pandemic shutdown when it plays host to a top-notch concert revue featuring stars, songs, and snippets from 18 popular musicals in “The Show Must Go On!”

After registering record-breaking sales for the show and its short run of seven, in-person performances, organizers decided to make the closing performance on Sunday, June 6, available as a free livestream on YouTube that will also be available for viewing anytime over the subsequent week.

The Show Must Go On! features a 16-member choir comprised of recent musical theater graduates along with performances of musical numbers by a cavalcade of West End stars celebrating their imminent return in hit shows ranging from long-running global blockbusters such as Hamilton and The Phantom of the Opera to an impressive crop of newer productions like SIX, Back to the Future The Musical, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Bonnie Langford and Trevor Dion Nicholas serve as hosts of the production, which will be presented in a collaboration between the Theatre Support Fund+, a pandemic-born fundraising initiative helping out-of-work theater workers in the U.K., and MZG Theatre Productions.

“We wanted to give audiences who missed out on tickets and theater fans worldwide the opportunity to watch and be a part of this celebration of the West End, in this once-in-a-lifetime concert,” producers Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton say in an official release.

The Show Must Go On! livestream is being hosted on the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On, launched by Universal Pictures Content Group in April of 2020 to provide quarantined-at-home theatergoers with a rotating collection of rarely seen stage footage, including archival recordings of West End shows from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Show Must Go On! stream is Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m., and then available anytime afterward for a full week. Free, with donations accepted. Visit www.theshowmustgoonlive.com and www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon.

