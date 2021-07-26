An assistant attorney general in Alaska has been removed from legal cases while an investigation is carried out into allegations that he authored racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ tweets.

Matthias Cicotte, an assistant attorney general in Alaska’s Department of Law, was investigated by The Guardian after anti-fascist researchers claimed to have found evidence of him operating a Twitter account in support of the Deseret nationalists, an extremist group that seeks an independent Mormon nation in Utah.

Tweets alleged to have been authored by Cicotte under the handle @JReubenCIark included attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters, antipathy towards Jewish people, and racist remarks towards Mexicans and Native Americans, as well as attacks on LGBTQ people and trans youth.

Responding to news of a Drag Time Story Hour event in California in 2017, Cicotte allegedly wrote: “This demon should be burned to death and everyone responsible for that library event should be in prison.”

In 2019, he allegedly called parents supporting their transgender children “child abuse” and said those who support transgender youth should “go to jail.”

Those who “perform or abet sex change operations on kids get the death penalty,” he allegedly added.

Other since-deleted tweets allegedly authored by Cicotte included calling accusations of racism “a tool to control people on the right,” labelling the Black Lives Matter movement a “criminal enterprise,” and calling the 1964 Civil Rights Act “a Disaster for the Human Race.”

“Is it ‘white supremacy’ to note that some racial groups have higher IQs than others based on IQ tests?” another tweet read. “I believe that and I am only a Deseret supremacist.”

Anti-fascist researchers accused Cicotte of running the account by matching details from his life to those shared by the @JReubenCIark account, including the length of his marriage, the car he drives, and photographs showing details identical to those in Cicotte’s home.

Alaska’s deputy attorney general, Cori Mills, issued a statement to The Guardian saying the state’s Department of Law “takes the allegations raised here seriously, and we uphold the dignity and respect of all individuals and ask that all of our employees do the same.”

“Having just learned about this late last week, we are gathering information and conducting a review,” Mills added. “Since this involves personnel issues, we are very limited in our ability to comment further.”

Speaking to Anchorage Daily News, a spokesperson at the Department of Law said that Cicotte “has been removed from his caseload and his status with the department is subject to change at any time as the investigation continues.”

