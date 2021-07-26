‘Trump man’ found guilty of repeatedly pooping on gay couple’s lawn

A so-called “Trump man” in Ohio has been sentenced to prison after repeatedly defecating and urinating on a gay neighbor’s lawn.

Jerry Detrick, 70, of Greenville, Ohio, confessed to defecating “multiple times on unknown dates” until he was caught late at night on May 30 by homeowner Matthew Guyette, 59, and his husband, the Smoking Gun reports.

Guyette called police after spotting Detrick, a retired high school teacher, squatting near a hedge at 3:15 a.m.

Detrick denied that his repeated fouling of Guyette’s lawn had anything to do with his sexuality, instead pointing the finger at the couple’s politics, saying they “are Democrats and support Joe Biden,” whereas he is a “Trump man.”

However, writing on Facebook, Guyette claimed that Detrick had been fouling his lawn for ten years.

Guyette wrote about police catching “the man who’s been sh*tting in our front yard for the past ten years.”

He said that Detrick would often leave “3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins he used to clean himself.”

“That was my clue that I had had a ‘visitor,'” he wrote. “Because it was on the edge of the front yard in the bushes and undergrowth we often wouldn’t see it except for those napkins.”

Guyette said they hadn’t seen any signs of Detrick defecating “in about ten months,” but that the napkins started appearing again “a few weeks ago.”

“That’s when I thought ‘oh great, the mad sh*tter is back,'” he wrote.

Guyette accused Detrick of having a drinking problem, adding that while Detrick claimed he was pooping on their lawn “because we were Biden supporters and he was for Trump…it started during the first term of the Obama administration.”

Appearing in court, Detrick submitted a plea of no contest and was found guilty of misdemeanor littering.

He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, which he will serve at the court’s discretion, ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $232 in fines and court costs.

Detrick was also ordered to write a letter of apology to Guyette, in which he wrote that he was “extremely sorry” for fouling his lawn, calling it “inexcusable.”

“Let me say that I didn’t know you were gay, I did know you were a democrat. I am a Republican,” Detrick reportedly wrote. “Doesn’t make any difference, my actions were disgusting and cruel.”

He asked Guyette to “find it in your heart to forgive me. I was raised in a Christian family and should have known better.”

