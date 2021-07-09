Album Review: So Gay, So Dramatic by Bright Light Bright Light

As much a title as it is a guiding spirit for Bright Light Bright Light, new 2-LP collection So Gay, So Dramatic (★★★★☆) brings together every non-album track Rod Thomas has put out from the start of his career up to now.

The collection’s upbeat first half and alluringly moody second half are full of shimmering discopop moments, ’90s vibes, and an infectious sense of melodrama.

Bringing a career’s worth of work into one compilation makes for an interesting listening experience, not least because there are just so many of them. As the Welsh-born, New York City-based artist understands well, working at the intersection of gay and dramatic provides almost an endless supply of material.

The tracks range from undisputable dancefloor bops like “Uh-huh” and “Wishful Thinking,” to wistful pop ballads like “Oh My Love,” to some of his best work, like the sharp, deliciously bitter numbers “One” and “Tough Love.”

For listeners who have been astute or lucky enough to catch Bright Light Bright Light’s output over the years, having them all in one place is a chance to be blown away all over again. For those new to Bright Light Bright Light, the collection is a fantastic plunge into some of the best queer pop around.

So Gay, So Dramatic is available in digital and physical formats from Bright Light Bright Light’s Bandcamp or direct from his website at store.brightlightx2.com. Follow him on Twitter at @brightlightx2.

