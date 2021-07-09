Bruno Mars returns to the MGM National Harbor in August

This August, the Washington region is set to be more alive than is typical for the city’s hottest and most humid month, as well as more “live” than any month since at least February of 2020. It comes by virtue of the national live entertainment industry returning to action after the pandemic-forced shutdown, prompting venues big and small to reopen with shows spanning all performing arts genres, for audiences at full (or near-full) capacity.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor gets a slight head start by presenting an evening of two shows headlined by Billboard‘s Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco on Thursday, July 22. But the state-of-the-art, 3,000-seat venue, which opened five years ago with Bruno Mars as part of its debut lineup, doesn’t fully return to regular engagements until two weeks later, with a two-night run and the return of the pop superstar.

Mars will be backed by his eight-piece band, The Hooligans, and will perform a medley of his hits as part of a multi-year concert residency at the MGM resort as well as its bigger sister in Las Vegas (8/6-7).

Other noteworthy shows scheduled through the remainder of the year at the Maryland venue, presented by Live Nation Entertainment, include former NFL star and now America’s Got Talent-minted magician Jon Dorenbos (8/21), a four-show weekend run of The Price is Right Live (8/27-29), the ’90s R&B hitmaking group Boyz II Men (9/4), Bollywood star and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar (9/24), alt-rock act Counting Crows (10/1), Spanish and Latin pop superstar Alejandro Sans (10/11), the return of “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” (10/12), comedian and Blackish regular Deon Cole (10/22-23), Judas Priest for the “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour” (10/28), The Temptations and The Four Tops (10/29), and R&B sensation Anthony Hamilton (11/19).

“Our theater is such an integral part of what makes MGM National Harbor the go-to entertainment destination for the region. The opportunity to welcome back live audiences…is a moment we’ve been anticipating for a long time,” says the complex’s President and COO Jorge Perez in an official release.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor is located at 7100 Harborview Ave., in Oxon Hill, Md. Ticket prices vary. Call 844-346-4664 or visit www.mgmnationalharbor.com.

