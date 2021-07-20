Caitlyn Jenner moved into the next phase of her campaign for governor of California by leaving the country to film a reality TV show and saying she would “obviously” vote for Donald Trump in 2024.

Jenner jetted off to Australia last week to participate in the country’s celebrity edition of Big Brother, but said there was “no pause” on her gubernatorial campaign.

She also appeared on Fox News, where the transgender reality star and former Olympian threw her support behind twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, should he opt to run again in 2024.

Jenner sat down for an interview with Jeanine Pirro, host of Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, on Sunday, and was asked if she would support Trump in another presidential run.

“If I was governor of the state of California, obviously, I would support him,” Jenner said.

Pirro asked: “What if you weren’t governor, would you still support him?”

“Yes, I still would support him,” Jenner replied. “I do not like what’s happening in this country right now.”

Jenner: Yes, I still would support Trump. I do not like what’s happening in this country right now. pic.twitter.com/Ss6TnffHUl — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2021

The interview aired after Jenner had left the United States to fly to Australia to participate in Big Brother VIP, after being offered at least $500,000, according to reports.

Jenner will require two weeks of quarantine, per Australia’s COVID-19 entry rules, and then will move to the show’s filming location in Sydney Olympic Park.

Despite California’s recall election being just two months away, Jenner assured her supporters that she was still in the race against incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and her Republican rivals.

“I have not paused my campaign at all,” she tweeted. “I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA.

“I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor,” she continued. “There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!”

She added: “My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for.”

My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

Jenner’s campaign has hit a number of stumbling blocks since she jumped into the race in April. Earlier this month she caused controversy after saying she wants to move Venice Beach’s homeless population to “big open fields.”

Last month, in another attempt to paint herself as an “inclusive Republican,” Jenner claimed that it was harder to come out as a Republican than as transgender.

She also drew condemnation from LGBTQ advocates after throwing transgender youth under the bus, declaring that they should be banned from competing in sports according to their gender identity in order to “protect girls’ sports.”

However, Jenner has also faced attacks from those within her own party. Conspiracy theorist and far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a transphobic broadside at Jenner last week, calling her a “man in a dress.”

That came after Jenner was deadnamed and verbally abused at CPAC, a conservative political conference. Jenner was followed by a conservative YouTuber, who deadnamed her, called her a “sick freak,” and referred to her using a transphobic slur.

Jenner has dismissed concerns about her campaign, after polling showed her trailing other Republicans and failing to garner much support among the party’s base.

“People are learning more about me as we go through this process about my political beliefs and how I would govern,” Jenner told reporters at CPAC. “So no, honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling. I’ve been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win.”

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), the highest-ranking out transgender elected official in the United States, slammed Jenner’s run for governor in an interview with Insider last week.

“Caitlyn Jenner running for office is not helpful because I don’t think people perceive her, and this is an accurate perception, as a serious candidate and as a serious person,” McBride said.

“I don’t think a trans vanity joke campaign, essentially what this is perceived as, is helpful to trans people being seen as fully realized, substantive, nuanced, diverse human beings.”

McBride referenced Jenner’s comments about trans youth, saying, “I think someone who is endorsing anti-trans policies poses a real threat to young, trans people and to the people who have been targeted by these anti-trans bills that have been proliferated around the country. So no, I don’t see her candidacy as a positive.”

Read More:

Nashville Predators’ Luke Prokop is the first out gay NHL player

Philadelphia public schools to install gender-neutral, single-stall restrooms in each of its schools

Three arrested in Atlanta after young boy had “gay” shaved into head