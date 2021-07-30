Here’s how D.C.’s new mask mandate will affect gay bars

Nellie's Sports Bar has issued a full statement in response to recent protests against the bar, following an incident caught on video on June 13, 2021, depicting a female patron, Keisha Young, being dragged down the stairs by a security guard.

As a result of an investigation into the incident, D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration has referred Nellie’s Sports Bar to the office of Attorney General Karl Racine, setting into motion an investigation that could lead to the LGBTQ sports bar being fined or losing its license.

Nellie's attempted to reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 13, but the effort was blocked by protestors, who formed a human chain, blocking the entrance.