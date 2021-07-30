Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she has a trans daughter — and will officiate her wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that one of her children is transgender, saying she and husband Christopher Guest have “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Curtis told AARP magazine that Ruby, 25, is a computer gaming editor and is currently engaged to be married.

What’s more, Curtis will have an active role in the ceremony when it takes place next year.

“She and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis said.

Curtis said her daughter’s coming out helped the Knives Out and Halloween star challenge “old ideas” about gender, calling her life one of “constant metamorphosis.”

A longtime LGBTQ ally, in 2019 Curtis bought the production rights to author Sara Cunningham’s memoir, How We Sleep At Night, about her journey to accepting her gay son as a Christian mother.

Curtis was made aware of Cunningham after the latter’s viral Facebook post offering to be a stand-in mom for same-sex couples if their parents refused to attend their wedding.

Also in 2019, Curtis received both praise and criticism after she said she supported outing closeted politicians with anti-LGBTQ voting records.

Curtis said that a person’s private life is their own and that their sexuality is “nobody’s business” — unless “you legislate anti-gay legislation but are gay. I fully accept outing those people for the hypocrisy.”

