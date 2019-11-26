Jamie Lee Curtis supports outing ‘hypocritical’ closeted politicians with anti-LGBTQ records

Jamie Lee Curtis believes that a person’s private life is their own and that their sexuality is “nobody’s business” — except in one specific instance.

The Halloween and Knives Out actress told Pride Source that politicians who remain closeted while attacking LGBTQ rights deserve to be outed.

“I don’t think it’s anybody’s business what people’s sexuality is, to be perfectly honest. I find it like a reverse discrimination,” Curtis said. “People’s private lives are their private lives and whether I’ve ever kissed a girl — have not — is irrelevant to whatever advocacy I participate in.”

Curtis called it “destructive cocktail party fodder” to ask “what people’s sexuality is,” adding that it’s “nobody’s business, it doesn’t matter.”

Unless, she said, “you legislate anti-gay legislation but are gay. I fully accept outing those people for the hypocrisy.”

Curtis didn’t elaborate on whether she was thinking of a specific politician when she made the statement, but there’s certainly precedent for anti-gay politicians being found looking for sex on Grindr or with their hand down another man’s pants at Coachella.

A longtime LGBTQ ally, Curtis also discussed the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which claimed her Anything But Love co-star Richard Frank and his husband George Lowe, with the couple dying one year apart due to complications from the virus.

“Rick became, honestly, one of my best friends,” Curtis said. “That experience with both Rick and George was a galvanizing moment for me, and I have tried to honor him more than anything with trying to keep that focus.”

She added: “You don’t have to have your own experience in order to feel compassion and the need for justice and equality. In the LGBTQ world, certainly I have friends and family, but I don’t have to have the direct experience in order to feel the compassion that I truly feel for acceptance and equality in all areas.”

