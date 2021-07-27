Man fatally shot in Northwest D.C. following alleged domestic dispute

- News
A D.C. man was fatally shot on Monday afternoon, prompting D.C. police to make an arrest in the case.
At approximately 3:58 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Jefferson Street NW, in the city’s Brightwood Park neighborhood.
Upon arriving at the location, police discovered 35-year-old John Edmonds, of Northwest D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported Edmonds to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Police later arrested 23-year-old Treavon Johnson, of Newport News, Virginia, and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.
Investigating detectives have characterized the incident as a domestic in nature. No other details have been released at this time.
