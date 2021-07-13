NFL player Barkevious Mingo accused of indecent sexual contact with teenage boy

A French priest with a history of campaigning against gay rights faces a Catholic Church trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted men to "heal" their homosexuality.

Msgr. Tony Anatrella, a Vatican adviser and psychotherapist, will stand trial in church court after multiple allegations of abuse and inappropriate sexual relationships with his male clients, per the National Catholic Reporter.

No details have yet been made public about when Anatrella will face trial, but the Paris Archdiocese previously reprimanded Anatrella in 2018 due to the allegations against him, preventing him from practicing therapy or hearing confession.