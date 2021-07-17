Spotlight: A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction

Baltimore Center Stage has partnered with the National Aquarium to present a world-premiere production by local playwright Miranda Rose Hall, also a founding member of physical theater company LubDub Theatre Co. A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction offers a darkly comic look at what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction.

When things don’t go as planned with the Zero Omissions Theater Company, Naomi, the fictitious company’s stage manager/lightboard operator/dramaturg, is charged with finding a new way of bringing to life their climate change play and stirring the audience to take action. Taibi Magar directs Lindsay Rico in a one-person production further billed as a communal experience driven by intimate storytelling that ultimately aims to encourage audiences to take action to contend with our current climate crisis.

Officials with the National Aquarium, located in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, served as climate change consultants helping Baltimore Center Stage put together the virtual production. The production’s creative team is led by Clint Ramos scenic and costume designer, and also includes Stacey Derosier as lighting designer, Twi McCallum as sound designer, Dean Radicliff-Lynes as film producer, and David Lee Roberts as video director and editor.

“At a time when the impacts of the climate crisis feel so present, this play offers us all a profound and hopeful pathway to contemplate the enormity of the interconnected challenges before us,” says Annalisa Dias, Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation at Baltimore Center Stage in a press release. “I’m also thrilled that we’re partnering with the National Aquarium on this project, and that they’ll be helping us and our audiences find meaningful action we can take locally and nationally.”

“In keeping with the Aquarium’s goal of combating climate change, this partnership with Baltimore Center Stage, whose role is emotive storytelling, has the power to channel climate grief into real action,” says the Aquarium’s Sarah Doccolo in the same release. “While the play takes the crowd on an emotional journey, the Aquarium is able to provide tangible conservation actions to a freshly inspired audience.” –Doug Rule

A Play for Living in a Time of Extinction streams through Aug. 8. Tickets are $25 per individual or $40 per household. Visit www.centerstage.org.

Read More:

Al Hirschfeld’s parade of famous pets feature in a virtual exhibition

Library of Congress reopens just in time for “Summer Movies on the Lawn”

Splendour XR recreates Splendour in the Grass in virtual reality