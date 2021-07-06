‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey comes out as queer and sexually fluid

Tyler Posey, star of MTV’s Teen Wolf, has come out as sexually fluid and hit back at claims he engages in “gay-baiting.”

Speaking to NME, Posey, 29, said he “fits under the queer umbrella” and that his queer girlfriend, Phem, had helped him come to terms with his own identity.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” he said.

“She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess…. No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it,'” Posey continued.

Last year, Posey spoke about his experiences with men in a video posted to his OnlyFans account, saying he’s “hooked up with guys.”

“I haven’t had sex with a man — we’ve blown each other, you know what I mean,” he explained. “But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”

Posey had previously refrained from putting a label on his identity, which had led to accusations of “gay-baiting” after he discussed his sexual history.

“Someone asked if I’d been with men, and I said yes,” he told NMW. “Since then there’s been this really loud person online — I’m pretty sure it’s only one person — and they’re trying to call me a ‘gay-baiter’: pretending to be gay to get money, essentially.”

Posey called that accusation “bizarre” and “really cruel” and said that the troll even told him to kill himself.

“[They] made this one comment that kind of sparked me wanting to do something about cyberbullying,” Posey said. “They said: ‘I killed your mother’ — like, this person actually claimed they killed my mother.”

Posey said that he’s now sober and has been working on his mental health, “so I’m in a place where I can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing. But I know that other people who deal with this kind of shit may not be as strong mentally.”

In addition to starring in Teen Wolf, which aired for six seasons between 2011 and 2017, Posey currently voices a character in Netflix’s animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Posey also recently announced that he will be using money earned from his OnlyFans subscriptions and donations “for only good and spreading awareness for bullying and cyber bullying.”

