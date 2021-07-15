West Virginia anti-gay lawmaker under fire for graphic TikTok videos giving oral sex advice

A West Virginia lawmaker who once co-sponsored a bill to forbid the teaching of sexuality and expressions of sexual identity in schools has come under intense criticism after he allegedly issued graphic oral sex advice to fellows users in videos posted to his TikTok account.

Del. Joe Jeffries (R-Putnam Co.) posted the videos last week, but later made his account settings private after outcry from various officials, including many of his fellow Republicans.

In one excerpt, captured by a Twitter user and posted to social media, the 39-year-old second-term member of the House of Delegates is seen on video saying: “All these women out here be talking about how a man never hits the G-spot. Have you ever hit his?” He then winks at the camera as the 13-second video clip ends.

Liberals and social media activists noted the hypocrisy in Jeffries, who has spoken in favor of conversion therapy, attacked transgender individuals on social media, and voted for West Virginia’s anti-transgender sports bill, talking about the male “G-spot,” which is generally considered to be the prostate gland, which can only be stimulated through anal penetration.

“Del. Joe Jeffries introduced a bill to ban teaching “sexuality” in schools after he was angered by a display in support of LGBT kids,” user Erin Beck tweeted. “Here, he offers some sex-ed about male pleasure that would certainly frustrate and get a rise out of the anti-sodomites of [the Family Policy Council of West Virginia].”

The bill to which Beck refers in her tweet was introduced by Jeffries and his fellow lawmaker, Del. Dean Jeffries (R-Kanawha Co.) earlier this year, in an attempt to prohibit public schools from putting up displays advertising or acknowledging sexuality in any form. The impetus for the bill appeared to be a sign in a display case at Hurricane High School in Hurricane, W.V. — which is in Joe Jeffries’ home county — encouraging students not to bully their LGBTQ peers.

The sign at Hurricane High School was posted in September 2019, but Joe Jeffries, at the time, accused the teacher behind the display of attempting to “indoctrinate” and “bully” students who may not support homosexuality.

“I’m being told that this was put up by a teacher at Hurricane High right here in Putnam County, WV. It’s against school policy and not everyone has to support or believe the way they do,” he tweeted. “Bullying is not ok in any form, PERIOD! Indoctrination of our children is happening.”

In addition to the tongue-in-cheek video on the male G-spot, Jeffries reportedly posted another, more graphic TikTok video that sparked outrage. In response to a fellow TikTok user’s question about whether women should “sit or hover” over a man’s face during oral sex, Jeffries reportedly replied: “So here’s the thing, ladies. If he’s not pushing you up, gasping for air, then you are probably doing it wrong,” reports the “God” website, a project of the internet news magazine The Daily Dot.

“You should be rubbing that thing all over his face, like hard,” Jeffries said. “His nose should be shoving your clit so far back up inside of you that it just drives you wild. Sit, not hover, sit. Push down. All your weight. He’ll take care of the rest.”

According to CBS affiliate WOWK, Jeffries took criticisms from some of his fellow TikTok users who questioned him about his behavior due to his status as an elected official. He replied: “I’m an elected official, but I’m still a real person.”

West Virginia’s political class was outraged, issuing statements denouncing Jeffries’ TikTok videos.

“GOP Delegate Jeffries has a slew of inappropriate and vulgar videos with his own sexually explicit commentary on a social media app aimed at youth,” West Virginia Democratic Party chair Belinda Biafore said in a statement.

GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay Co.) stripped Jeffries of his position as vice chair of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, removing him from the committee entirely, as well as stripping him of his assignments on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Energy and Manufacturing Committee. He remains on the Government Organization Committee.

“Serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates has been the honor of my lifetime, but not everyone has the same respect for this office, our body or their fellow members,” Hanshaw said in a statement. “When you take the oath, you are serving not just your district, but also the entire state. I have been asked to weigh in on the activities of one of our members, but it is up to each of our constituents to be the ultimate judges of our actions.

“I believe Joe Jeffries is an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state. He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve. I am but one member among 100, and his constituents will have the opportunity at the ballot box in 2022 to decide whether he represents them as they wish,” Hanshaw added.

“As presiding officer, the only tool at my disposal to express my disgust with his repeated, reprehensible behavior is to strip him of his committee vice chairman position, which I have done today. Carrying out the will of the people is serious work, and I expect better behavior of our members, even in what they believe is their private time,” Hanshaw concluded.

Jeffries was criticized in April for bursting into a committee meeting, interrupting fellow lawmakers, screaming obscenities, and making a graphic and vulgar reference to a portion of Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) anatomy. The governor demanded an apology, which Jeffries never issued.

Unsurprisingly, Justice has demanded that Jeffries resign from office. Jeffries has not responded to requests for comment from various media outlets.

Jeffries has also been condemned by the West Virginia Republican Party, which called his conduct “unacceptable” and demanded an apology for his “lewd conduct,” as well as the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee, which “strongly condemn[ed] the content of the video.”

“Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party,” the committee said in a statement. “While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech, the Putnam County Executive Committee expects our public representatives to conduct themselves with professionalism on all public forums.”

