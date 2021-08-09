Foo Fighters trolled anti-gay Westboro Baptist protesters with disco music

Rock group Foo Fighters trolled anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church protesters by drowning out their hateful chants with disco music.

The hate group, known for its “God Hates F*gs” signs, protested a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas on August 5, with Westboro’s usual combo of hateful slurs, religion-fueled rhetoric, and cargo shorts on full display.

But the group’s chants were soon overpowered when the Foo Fighters’ disco alter egos The Dee Gees appeared on the back of a truck, NME reports.

Dressed in full ’70s garb, the band — complete with backing singers — pulled up alongside Westboro protesters and front man Dave Grohl proceeded to address them.

“Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you,” Grohl said. “I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love.”

Grohl added: “You shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

Grohl then led the band into a rendition of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” which Foo Fighters covered on their disco-themed album Hail Satin, released earlier this year.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Westboro’s members tried to shout back at Grohl during his speech, but the rock legend was undeterred in spreading his message of love (and disco).

They later responded on Twitter, writing, “Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a … Pretender.”

Foo Fighters has a history of drowning out Westboro protests with music.

In 2015, the band “rickrolled” the hate group with a rendition of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

In 2011, they played a song called “Keep It Clean,” a trucker-themed song which features the lyrics “Driving all night, Got a hankering for something, Think I’m in the mood for some hot-man muffins,” and “Rubbin’ and a lovin’ and a scrubbin’ and a truckin’, Maybe if we’re lucky just a little bear huggin’.”

