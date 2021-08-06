Gallery: Inside Outside, Upside Down at the Phillips Collection

The latest exhibition at the Phillips Collection is a juried invitational featuring more than five dozen artists from around the Washington area who created artworks in a range of media, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent social upheaval.

Part of the museum’s 100th anniversary celebration, the exhibition is intended as a companion to Seeing Differently, the larger, centerpiece centennial exhibition drawn from the permanent collection.

As guest curator, renowned D.C.-based artist Renée Stout reviewed over 1,300 works of art submitted by more than 800 artists. The public is invited to vote for their favorite among Stout’s selected 65 artworks, the winner of which will earn the title of People’s Choice Award.

Some of the strongest selections include those created by Desmond Beach, Peter Cizmadia, Nekisha Durrett, Kate Kretz, John Pan, Lydia Peters, Janathel Shaw, Nicolas Shi, Tim Tate, and Colin Winterbottom.

Inside Outside, Upside Down is on display through Sept. 12. Voting for the People’s Choice Award closes Aug. 15. Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW. Tickets are $16. Call 202-387-2151 or visit www.phillipscollection.org.

