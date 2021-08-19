Mike White reveals the truth about THAT moment in ‘The White Lotus’ finale

The internet has been buzzing like flies about that certain scene in The White Lotus involving Armond and a suitcase (no spoilers here, but if you’ve seen the finale, you KNOW what we’re talking about).

Many have speculated that while the incident appeared real, it wasn’t, in fact, real at all.

We realized, however, that we had proof of this. During a conversation with Mike White, the show’s creator, writer, and director, who graciously spoke to us about Murray Bartlett for our August 5 cover story, we brought up the scene in question. And he had the answer.

“It was CGI, it was CGI.”

Don’t believe us? Listen for yourself:

That settles that.

Be sure to read our in-depth Q&A with the fabulous Murray Bartlett online here.

Finally, if you haven’t watched The White Lotus on HBO and HBOMax yet, bump it to the top of your watch list. You’re missing out on one of TV’s best shows of the year!