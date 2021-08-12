Robin comes out as bisexual in latest Batman comic

Batman’s long-running sidekick Robin has come out as bisexual in a new comic.

The latest release of Batman: Urban Legends sees Robin being asked out on a date by a male character after having a “lightbulb” moment about his identity, Variety reports.

In the sixth edition of the comic, Robin — alter-ego of Tim Drake, Batman’s third sidekick to adopt the Robin name — rescues Bernard, an old friend, from being kidnapped and almost sacrificed.

Bernard asks Robin for a favor if he doesn’t survive, saying, “Tell Tim Drake…he helped me realize my true self. Who I am.”

He then says, “I wish we could have finished our date.”

This leads to a “lightbulb moment” as they fight side-by-side, with Robin noting that people “keep asking me what I want…but I couldn’t grasp it. Whatever it was, it always felt just out of reach.”

As Bernard fights, Robin looks at him and continues, “Until now. Until right now.”

Later, Robin goes to visit Bernard at his home, telling him he’s “really glad you got home okay.”

“I was relieved. And I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet,” he says. “But I’d like to figure it out.”

“I was hoping you would,” Bernard replies, before asking, “Do you want to go on a date with me?”

“Yeah,” Robin says. “Yeah, I think I want that.”

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

Tim Drake’s “lightbulb moment” and bisexual reveal has been praised on social media, with Batman fans thanking the comic’s creators, writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

Fitzmartin took to Twitter to respond to the outpouring of love, saying her goal in writing “has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen.”

Ortega tweeted to say that the “comments and love” were “overwhelming,” and thanked fans for “your support on my very first series with [DC Comics].”

Drake is the third character to assume the Robin title, after Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. He has appeared in a number of Batman comics as well as the Arkham series of video games.

The character will also appear in the third season of HBO Max’s Titans, portrayed by Jay Lycurgo.

Robin and Bernard’s story is set to continue in Batman: Urban Legends #10.

