Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claims gender-affirming surgeries for minors are “child abuse”

By John Riley on August 9, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Department of Family Protective Services’ top official to determine whether gender confirmation surgeries performed on transgender children constitute “child abuse” under Texas law.
Abbott, facing a primary challenge from real estate developer and former State Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas), vowed last month to prioritize a bill to restrict transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care.
Abbott did not initially include the bill in a list of legislative priorities he was hoping to see passed during a special session of the legislature held last month, prompting criticism from Huffines and other political opponents who believe Abbott has not gone far enough in pushing a conservative agenda as governor.
Although an anti-transgender sports bill and other conservative measures passed the Texas Senate with ease, the whole session was largely derailed after a substantial number of House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in order to deny chamber leaders a quorum needed to proceed with business, in protest of a bill to place additional restrictions on non-Election Day and mail-in voting, which they say disproportionately harms communities of color.
Undeterred, Abbott called another special session for this month, in the hope that enough House Democrats would return to Texas so Republicans could jam through their preferred bills on party-line votes. But this time, he urged lawmakers to pass a ban on transition-related care.
During the regular session, the Senate passed a bill to prohibit transgender youth from receiving hormone therapy, puberty blockers, or gender confirmation surgery, defining such interventions as “child abuse.” However, the House version of the bill died after lawmakers failed to pass it by a pre-imposed deadline.
Medical experts have previously noted in testimony that surgical interventions are rarely pursued on minors, with most doctors who treat gender dysphoria in minors choosing to pursue less-invasive methods like hormone therapy or drugs to delay the onset of secondary sex characteristics that typically accompany puberty.
Nonetheless, Abbott, in a letter to DFPS that many critics have characterized as an act of political posturing, sought to have the agency declare such treatments as harmful — which may be enough to “prove” his conservative bona fides to primary voters if Texas lawmakers once again fail to obtain a quorum necessary to pass Abbott’s “wish-list” of conservative legislation.
Casually throwing around inflammatory labels such as “child abuse” or “genital mutilation,” Abbott argued that subjecting a minor to surgery is more harmful to children, creating a so-called “genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child” — or in other words, what Texas defines as child abuse.
“This broad definition of ‘abuse’ should cover a surgical procedure that will sterilize the child, such as orchiectomy or hysterectomy, or remove otherwise healthy body parts, such as penectomy or mastectomy,” Abbott insisted.
“Indeed, Texas already outlaws female genital mutilation of a child, and presumably that also constitutes child abuse. DFPS’s determination should consider making explicit what is already implicit in the statute: that genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse.”
Abbott also contended that if DFPS determines surgical interventions — however rare — constitute child abuse, then licensed medical professionals should be held accountable if they do not inform authorities of instances in which such surgery has taken place.
Besides criticizing Abbott’s refusal to acknowledge that surgical interventions are rare, LGBTQ advocates slammed Abbott’s conflation of medically necessary care with genital mutilation as an attempt to bully and disparage members of the transgender community.
“It’s literally the harshest language possible, because he wants a reaction from his side,” Andrea Segovia, the field and policy coordinator with the Transgender Education Network of Texas, told the Texas Tribune. “And they can gain supporters in that of like, ‘Oh, that sounds awful. Yeah, we shouldn’t be doing that to our minors.'”
“This is nothing more than another political attempt to stigmatize transgender people, their loving families, and the healthcare providers who offer them lifesaving care,” Ricardo Martinez, the CEO of Equality Texas, said in a statement blasting Abbott’s letter.
“Every legislative year, opponents of equality present the public with a new, fabricated ’emergency’ and misinformation related to LGBTQ+ people to create fear about our community. This year the Governor’s target is children,” Martinez added.
“The language used in his letter to DFPS has nothing to do with the reality of affirming healthcare practices, which are careful, thoughtful, and backed by every credible medical association.”
A DFPS spokesperson said the agency would begin working “immediately” to determine whether it will classify gender-affirming surgery as abuse.
Abbott has pledged to keep calling special sessions until all of the legislation he has prioritized, including the anti-trans medical bill, passes.
However, advocates have argued that parents should not be intimidated by Abbott’s grandstanding from seeking out any medically necessary care that their transgender children may require.
“Our organization does not want community or parents or anybody to think that this is a letter saying that medical sort of appointments and anything like that should stop,” Segovia told the Tribune.
By John Riley on July 27, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
Two top LGBTQ advocacy organizations have launched a campaign to celebrate transgender athletes while raising money to combat the proliferation of anti-transgender sports bans being enacted in various states throughout the country.
The "Stack the Deck Against Hate" campaign, a joint project of Lambda Legal and Athlete Ally, is creating 1,000 limited-edition decks of trading cards featuring four transgender athletes: Mack Beggs, a two-time state wrestling champion in Texas and one of the transgender athletes spotlighted in Hulu's Changing the Game documentary; Fallon Fox, the first openly trans professional mixed martial artist; Patricio "Pat" Manuel, the first male transgender boxer in U.S. history and five-time national amateur boxing champion; and Grace Siobahn McKenzie, a player for the Golden Gate Women's Rugby Football Club. Each card features information about the personal stories of the trans athletes featured in the deck.
By John Riley on July 21, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A federal court has blocked Arkansas state officials from enforcing a law that would have prohibited health care professionals from providing gender-affirming treatments to transgender youth, or even referring them to other practitioners providing those treatments.
The law, set to go into effect on July 28, was passed by Republican lawmakers over the objection of Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who vetoed the bill over concerns that it was too broad and infringed on parental rights.
In addition to banning transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming treatments, such as puberty blockers or hormones, the bill also bars Medicaid and private insurers from covering treatments for minors, and allows health insurers to refuse to provide coverage for any transition-related care, regardless of the patient's age.
By John Riley on July 30, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
There are 986 known out LGBTQ elected officials in the United States, marking a 17% increase over the past year, according to a recently released report.
The LGBTQ Victory Institute's Out for America 2021 report finds that LGBTQ people hold just 0.19% of elected positions in the United States, despite making up at least 5.6% of the U.S. adult population.
That means to achieve equitable representation, relative to the proportion of the population they comprise, 28,116 more LGBTQ people would have to be elected to public office.
The report found that between June 2020 and June 2021, LGBTQ elected officials of color increased by 51% with Black LGBTQ elected officials growing at the fastest pace, up 75% from a year ago.
