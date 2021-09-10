Social media is celebrating U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she corrected a right-wing newspaper that tried to shame her for using trans-inclusive language.

British tabloid The Daily Mail highlighted conservative backlash to Ocasio-Cortez’s recent appearance on CNN, where the New York congresswoman criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for a new law banning abortion after six weeks.

During the interview, vocal LGBTQ ally Ocasio-Cortez ensured that she used gender-inclusive language while discussing the law and biology with CNN host Anderson Cooper.

Referring to Abbott, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body.”

While Ocasio-Cortez’s use of the phrase “menstruating person” was both inclusive of trans and non-binary individuals as well as respectful of those women who don’t menstruate, conservatives pounced, widely mocking her for her careful choice of words.

The Daily Mail specifically highlighted the phrase in its coverage of Ocastio-Cortez’s appearance, referring to it numerous times and including multiple tweets from people criticizing the congresswoman for using it.

The tabloid also tweeted out, “AOC calls women ‘menstruating people’ while explaining the female body.”

Unfortunately for The Daily Mail, Ocasio-Cortez is known for her sharp and devastating clap backs on social media, and this was no exception.

“Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate,” she tweeted Wednesday, alongside an image of The Daily Mail‘s tweet.

“Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders.”

She added: “Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up ✌🏽🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets, as well as her language in the CNN interview, drew praise on Twitter.

“Having my cancer induced hysterectomy at 35 ruined me for a good 2 years mentally,” one person replied. “Thank you for mentioning those of us who lost our ‘womanhood’ beyond our control.”

Another wrote: “I noticed you making an effort to use the right language while live on CNN and really appreciated it.”

“As someone who is non-binary I really appreciate this,” someone else responded. ” I’m actually menstruating right now. Thank you.”

Another non-binary user added: “Thank you AOC for always including us! It means the world when non binary people, intersex, and trans men are included in talks about abortion, mensuration, and pregnancy. We go through it too, and if you have a problem with that, oh well!”

