Gay soccer player’s team responds to homophobic slur by trouncing opponents

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announced last week that they had become parents, and conservative Christians responded with stereotypical anger and homophobia.

The couple revealed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August in a Twitter post on Saturday, showing both dads and their new babies in a hospital bed.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," Pete Buttigieg wrote. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

