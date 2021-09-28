Youth suicide hotline reports nearly 4,000 crisis contacts from trans youth in Texas this year

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed the Rev. Megan Rohrer, a housing and social justice advocate, as its first openly transgender bishop this past weekend.

Rohrer was installed in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 11, becoming the first-ever transgender bishop in a major American Christian denomination.

As bishop, they will lead the Sierra Pacific Synod, which includes more than 180 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada, comprising about 36,000 individual members and about 13,000 regular Sunday worshippers.