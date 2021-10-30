Gallery: Skylines as Sculptures by Gordon Binder

Over the course of the pandemic, artist Gordon Binder brushed up on his knowledge of and appreciation for leading contemporary artists, including Anne Truitt, Donald Judd, and Ellsworth Kelly, taking inspiration by what inspired them.

Kelly, for instance, was inspired by the forms and shapes the artist saw in the Paris skyline.

“For some time now, I’ve been drawing and painting cityscapes and urban skylines,” Binder says in the artist statement for his latest collection.

“Looking at the work of these artists, I had one of those ah-ha moments, a leap into seeing urban skylines as sculpture, a collection of monoliths not unlike what these artists created.”

Those monoliths, rendered in paintings and drawings, are the focus of Skylines as Sculpture, Binder’s fall exhibition at Dupont Circle’s Studio Gallery, the city’s longest-running artist-owned gallery, having opened in 1956.

Skylines as Sculpture runs through Nov. 20. Studio Gallery is at 2108 R St. NW and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 202-232-8734 or visit www.studiogallerydc.com.

