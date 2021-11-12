Capitol Ballroom Council hosting drag brunch fundraiser for mental health to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Capitol Ballroom Council, the local organization for D.C.’s Ballroom community that promotes charitable giving, leadership development, and creativity, will hold a drag brunch fundraiser for mental health services that coincides with the celebration of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The fundraiser, “Brunch & Babes,” which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Johnny Pistolas, 2333 18th St. NW. The brunch will be hosted by Mariah Paris Balenciaga, best known for her stint as a contestant on Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars. Other stars making appearances include Atlanta-based drag performers Raquell Lord and Stasha Sanchez, and D.C.-area drag performers Kristina Kelly and Shi-Queeta Lee.

There will be two separate shows, the first at 12 p.m. and the second at 2:30 p.m., with admission limited to 110 people per show. Each ticket will include a Mexican-inspired breakfast buffet along with 2 hours of bottomless mimosas. Admission is $60 per person.

The event is sponsored by Impulse Group DC, The Center for Black Equity, Damien Ministries, and several private sponsors.

“The Capitol Ballroom Council, understands and recognizes the connection between mental health and better health outcomes, including HIV prevention and medication adherence, so we’ve decided to focus an event on increasing access to mental health services for the queer Black and Brown Community in D.C.,” The Center for Black Equity said in a statement explaining its decision to hold the event.

A portion of the proceeds from the brunch will benefit Impulse Group DC’s mental health fund, which will help pay for mental health talk therapy fees incurred by members of the local LGBTQ community, especially resources and support services benefitting the transgender community.

For more information, visit bit.ly/BrunchandBabes, or email Kenya Hutton at Capitolballroomcouncil@gmail.com.

See also:

Food and Friends is seeking volunteers to help deliver meals for Thanksgiving

Florida man arrested for allegedly setting fire to Pulse Nightclub Memorial in Orlando

Texas governor rails against controversial LGBTQ books, will push to ban “pornography” from school libraries