Nonbinary writer, artist, and speaker ALOK to deliver keynote address at Creating Change

The nonbinary writer, performer, and public speaker ALOK will deliver the keynote address at the National LGBTQ Task Force’s 34th annual Creating Change Conference, on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans,

ALOK is a mixed-media artist, writer, poet, and advocate for LGBTQ equality and gender inclusivity. They were recently featured in HBO’s “The Trans List” and “Random Acts of Flyness,” and published the poetry collection Femme in Public and the handbook Beyond the Gender Binary. ALOK has previously been honored as one of HuffPo’s Culture Shifters, NBC’s Pride 50 and Business Insider‘s Doers. They are the creator of the #DeGenderFashion movement, which calls for the de-gendering of the fashion and beauty industries.

“At the core of my art and work is the belief that moving beyond gender norms and binary understandings of gender, is the key to a better world for everyone,” ALOK said in a statement. “And so I’m honored to be the keynote speaker at Creating Change — bringing so many incredible activists, community leaders, and changemakers together is an amazing feat that I feel so lucky to be a part of. Our communities cannot sustain themselves without organizing around the challenges we face. Change begins when we come together, share our experiences, and work towards something better.”

The annual conference, which brings together LGBTQ advocates and leaders from around the world, is considered a major event in LGBTQ activist circles, allowing attendees to network with other leaders, share stories and organizing strategies, and form long-lasting professional relationships.

This year’s conference, held from Jan. 12-16, marks the first in-person event hosted by the Task Force in nearly two years. Of key interest to attendees will be the conference’s focus on activism in the lead-up to the upcoming midterm elections, including sessions on “queering the vote” and centering LGBTQ-related issues and LGBTQ outreach in political campaigns.

“It is clear that 2022 will be a critical year for all of us, including LGBTQ communities. We face a historic midterm election year, ongoing attacks on our rights and our very democracy and a continuing epidemic of violence targeting trans and non-binary people,” Danny Linden, the conference director for Creating Change, said in a statement. “Creating Change is our family reunion, one that is even more meaningful this year — where LGBTQ advocates, activists, leaders, and allies come together, as we safely emerge from the pandemic to learn, connect with each other and create a welcoming space for queer and people. We need that now more than ever.”

