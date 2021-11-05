Cancun Update: Tourist hospitalized, 2 gunmen dead in beach shooting

A tourist suffered minor injuries and two suspected drug dealers were killed following a shooting at a 5-star resort in Cancún that appears to have been fueled by a spat between rival drug gangs.

Mexican state authorities said armed individuals had been spotted in the beach area near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún resort, with the Quintana Roo Attorney General claiming that the shooting was part of a confrontation between two rival drug dealers.

Police who responded to the scene allegedly took the lives of two of the suspected drug dealers, reports Fox News.

The hail of gunfire from the beach, which abuts the pool area of the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún, sent tourists fleeing, leading many to barricade themselves inside rooms and hide behind furniture as they awaited news from hotel staff or local authorities.

Authorities said no tourists were seriously injured or kidnapped, although Vacaya, an LGBTQ travel company that was hosting a weeklong event coinciding with the celebration of Halloween and the Day of the Dead at the resort, reported that one guest received minor injuries.

“Vacaya can confirm that there was a shooting incident near the Hyatt Ziva Rivera Cancún,” company co-founder and CMO Patrick Gunn relayed in a statement released to guests at the event. “Thankfully, there were only a few minor scrapes and bruises along the way, with the exception of one guest, who was injured. That individual is currently doing well at the local hospital and is surrounded by friends.

“The hotel confirmed that we received the all-clear from Mexican officials to resume operations. We are now working hand in hand with our hotel partner to calm and nurture our guests and not making any further statement at this time.”

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico told CNN it is “aware of the reports” of the shooting and that its “consulate in Merida is looking into the incident.”

The Hyatt also issued a statement regarding the shooting:

“The safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority. We are aware of a developing situation at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún. We understand the hotel team immediately engaged local authorities who are on the scene investigating the situation. The hotel team is taking steps in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and colleagues, and further questions may be directed to local authorities.”

Read Next:

High school survey asks if “queers” should use bathrooms with “normal people”

Album Review: ABBA makes a triumphant return with “Voyage”

Eternals Review: Marvel and Chloé Zhao deliver a somber, thoughtful action epic