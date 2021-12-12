12-year-old Tennessee boy commits suicide after being bullied for being gay

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on December 7, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
The parents of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who committed suicide are mourning the loss of their son, whom they say took his life because he was relentlessly bullied at school.
Debbey and Steve Fritchley, the parents of Eli Fritchley, a seventh grader at Cascades Middle School in Shelbyville, Tennessee, say they believe their son took his life a week before last Sunday because he was tormented at school for his gender nonconformity. Eli, a trombone player in the school’s marching band, painted his nails, loved the color pink, and wore the same SpongeBob sweatshirt nearly every day.
“I think probably because he was in the same clothes every single day that they used that as a weapon,” his mother told the Nashville-based ABC affiliate WKRN, saying her son loved doing the laundry and cleaning his clothes every day.
But Eli’s treatment at the hands of his classmates went far beyond teasing to outright condemnation.
“He was told because he didn’t necessarily have a religion and that he said he was gay that he was going to go to Hell. They told him that quite often,” Debbey Fritchley said.
“It was really abusive. I don’t think it was ever physical. I think it was just words, but words hurt. They really hurt,” Steve Fritchley added.
“He didn’t care, or at least we thought he didn’t care, and that’s what’s really difficult for us because we thought he didn’t care,” Debbey said of how her son remained friendly and compassionate despite the bullying. “This has just blindsided us. This is something we would have never, ever expected.”
The Fritchleys, who have five other sons, are calling on the school system to take steps to address bullying so that other children will not be victimized.
“I honestly think education, education, education for everyone where bullying is concerned because it is a problem, not just in Bedford County. It’s a problem everywhere,” Debbey said.
The Fritchleys were regulars at Penalties Sports Bar & Grill in Shelbyville. The owners of the restaurant, Rob and Shondelle Lewis, who thought of the Fritchleys as family, said they’re devastated by Eli’s suicide. To help, the Lewises have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a foundation that the Fritchley family will be starting to educate people about bullying and suicide awareness.
See also: National equality organizations launch anti-bullying website to support LGBTQ youth and parents
“This fund is being set up in memory of Eli and 100% will go to a foundation being created that will go towards helping other kids and families that might be in the same situation as the Fritchley’s (sic) so that this terrible tragedy doesn’t have to happen again,” Shondelle wrote in the GoFundMe page’s description.
“As parents and grandparents, it is our responsibility to teach our children to love, not hate; to be kind, not mean; to understand that we are all different in our own ways and that is OK. Hug your children and your grandchildren, tell them this world doesn’t have to be so full of evil because in the end, evil never wins,” she continued.
Bedford County Schools released a statement mourning Eli’s death.
“We are absolutely shocked and devastated by this news,” Dr. Tammy Garrett, the superintendent of schools in Bedford County, said in the statement. “Anytime someone takes his or her life, especially a child, it is nearly unbearable. Our hearts go out to his parents and family as they deal with this terrible loss.”
Garrett added that the school system and community will be looking into further efforts to support social and emotional learning in the schools, including support programs for middle and high school students who are experiencing bullying or harassment.
“Raising caring, kind, resilient children is all of our jobs, and parents are not alone,” Garrett said. “At Bedford County Schools we strive to provide positive learning environments with positive affirmations for all children, every day. What’s best for our students is what is best for BCS.”
See also:
Foster agency sues Biden administration so it can keep rejecting gay couples
Movement in Ghana seeks to outlaw being gay before it becomes a ‘pandemic’
Former middle school teacher claims she was demoted for refusing to take down Pride flag
By Rhuaridh Marr on October 26, 2021 @rhuaridh
Anti-gay rapper Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized after telling gay singer and rapper Lil Nas X to "do this world a favor" and die by suicide.
The 38-year-old tweeted an anti-gay rant at Lil Nas X, 22, after the gay Grammy-winning artist jokingly told fans on Instagram Live that he would be collaborating with Badazz on a new song.
"Stop trolling me faggot lol!" Badazz wrote on Oct. 23. "U a whole bitch playing with a gangsta...u can keep sucking dick n gettin fucked n your ass n peace."
He continued: N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you lol."
By John Riley on November 8, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A Tennessee transgender student is suing the state after he was barred from trying out for an athletic team at his high school.
Luc Esquivel, a 14-year-old freshman at Farragut High School in Knoxville and an avid golfer, had been seeking to try out for the boys' golf team this fall. But due to Tennessee's anti-transgender athlete law, which prohibits students from playing for sex-segregated athletic teams that match their gender identity, Esquivel was unable to compete, prompting him to sue in the hope of overturning the law.
"I was really looking forward to trying out for the boys' golf team and, if I made it, training and competing with and learning from other boys and improving my game," Esquivel said in a statement released by his lawyers, who are affiliated with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee, and Lambda Legal.
By John Riley on November 22, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
Four of the nation's top LGBTQ organizations have launched an anti-bullying website designed to serve as a resource for students and parents so they can ensure schools are fostering safe environments for LGBTQ youth.
The website, "Safe Schools for All," is based on guidance from the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education.
It contains sections for LGBTQ youth and parents on knowing their rights, steps to take to combat anti-LGBTQ bullying or harassment, how to approach administrators responsible for curtailing such harassment, and directions on where and how to file a complaint with the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights. It also contains links to other resources that students, educators, and parents can utilize to make schools welcoming.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.